Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ellensburg 60, West Valley (Spokane) 42
Garfield-Palouse 40, Mossyrock 35
Nooksack Valley 50, Wapato 37
Class 1A State=
Quarterfinal=
King’s 61, Annie Wright 44
Life Christian Academy 53, Freeman 52
Lynden Christian 67, Quincy 44
Toppenish 58, Zillah 54
Class 1B State=
Quarterfinal=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Lummi 44
Cusick 74, DeSales 65
Northwest Yeshiva 50, Willapa Valley 40
Sunnyside Christian 39, Moses Lake Christian Academy 36
Class 2A State=
Quarterfinal=
Lynden 72, Sehome 60
North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 58
Pullman 78, Prosser 48
R.A. Long 61, Tumwater 54
Class 2B State=
Quarterfinal=
Brewster 67, Toutle Lake 65
Kalama 61, Columbia (Burbank) 57
Liberty (Spangle) 69, Lake Roosevelt 54
Morton/White Pass 64, Colfax 60
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 64, Garfield 60, OT
Mt. Spokane 70, Mountlake Terrace 45
Rainier Beach 65, Gig Harbor 60
Seattle Prep 55, Eastside Catholic 50
Class 4A State=
Quarterfinal=
Curtis 67, Gonzaga Prep 55
Mount Si 68, Graham-Kapowsin 44
Olympia 60, Tahoma 53
Union 57, Kamiakin 41
