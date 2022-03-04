Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 2:21 am
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ellensburg 60, West Valley (Spokane) 42

Garfield-Palouse 40, Mossyrock 35

Nooksack Valley 50, Wapato 37

Class 1A State=

Quarterfinal=

King’s 61, Annie Wright 44

Life Christian Academy 53, Freeman 52

Lynden Christian 67, Quincy 44

Toppenish 58, Zillah 54

Class 1B State=

Quarterfinal=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Lummi 44

Cusick 74, DeSales 65

Northwest Yeshiva 50, Willapa Valley 40

Sunnyside Christian 39, Moses Lake Christian Academy 36

Class 2A State=

Quarterfinal=

Lynden 72, Sehome 60

North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 58

Pullman 78, Prosser 48

R.A. Long 61, Tumwater 54

Class 2B State=

Quarterfinal=

Brewster 67, Toutle Lake 65

Kalama 61, Columbia (Burbank) 57

Liberty (Spangle) 69, Lake Roosevelt 54

Morton/White Pass 64, Colfax 60

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 64, Garfield 60, OT

Mt. Spokane 70, Mountlake Terrace 45

Rainier Beach 65, Gig Harbor 60

Seattle Prep 55, Eastside Catholic 50

Class 4A State=

Quarterfinal=

Curtis 67, Gonzaga Prep 55

Mount Si 68, Graham-Kapowsin 44

Olympia 60, Tahoma 53

Union 57, Kamiakin 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

