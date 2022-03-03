Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Tony Diggs minor league field coordinator, Jason Wood assistant field and infield coordinator, Justin Lehr pitching coordinator, Clayton Rapada rehab pitching coordinator, Ed Lucas hitting coordinator, Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coordinator, Tim Leiper outfield and baserunning coordinator, Lance Burkhart catching coordinator, Matt Daniels pitching sciences coordinator, Hector Borg Latin American development coordinator, Pat Burrell roving hitting instructor and Ryan Vogelson roving pitching instructor. Named Dustin Luepker minor league medical director, Ryo Watanabe minor medical league coordinator, Andy King minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, Andy Lyon minor league strength and conditioning assistant coordinator, Aquiles Torrealba Latin American Medical/DSL ATC coordinator, Andrea Nunez Latin American strength and conditioning assistant coordinator, Frank Perez, Kyle Belski and Thomas Battaglia physical therapists. Named Dave Brundage manager, Garvin Alston pitching coach, Damon Minor hitting coach, Jolbert Cabrera fundamentals coach, Eric Wood strenth and conditioning coach and David Getsoff and Brian Reinker athletic trainers for Sacramento (Triple-A West); Named Dennis Pelfrey manager, Paul Oseguera pitching coach, Danny Santin hitting coach, Gary Davenport fundamentals coach, Chris Walsh athletic trainer and Matt Jordan strength and conditioning coach for Richmond (Double-A Northeast); Named Carlos Valderrama manager, Alain Quijano pitching coach, Cory Elasik hitting coach, Eliezer Zambrano fundamentals coach, Tim Vigue athletic trainer and Nick Fajardo strength and conditioning coach for Eugene (High-A West); Named Lipso Nava manager, Dan Runzler pitching coach, Travis Ishikawa hitting coach, Jeremiah Knackstedt fundamentals coach and Chris Harms strength and conditioning coach for San Jose (Low-A West); Named Jose Montilla manager, Michael Couchee pitching coach, Mike McCormack hitting coach, Josh Guterman athletic trainer and Joe Palazzolo strength and conditioning coach (Arizona Black); Named Greg Tagert manager, Mario Rodriguez pitching coach, Craig Maddox hitting coach, Ydwin Villegas fundamentals coach, Chris Gonzales athletic trainer and Michelle Kuda strength and conditioning coach (Arizona Orange); Named Juan Ciriaco manager, Osiris Matos pitching coach, Rob Riggins hitting coach, Hector Ortiz fundamentals coach, Christian Fosler athletic trainer and Alfonso Tusent strength and conditioning coach for Dominican League (1); Named Drew Martinez manager, Luis Pino pitching coach, Juan Parra hitting coach, Lisandro King and Jose Medina fundamentals coaches, Pedro Wilson athletic trainer and Chris Collins strength and conditioning coach for Dominican League (2).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed UT Dalton Combs to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Christian James.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed TE Juwan Johnson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Seth Griffith to a two-year contract starting in the 2022-23 season.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Alex Stalock to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed RW Austin Poganski on waivers.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Re-signed LW Cole Schneider for the 2022-23 season.

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired G Michael McNiven.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed LW Zack Andrusiakl to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Norfolk D Noah Carson for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor in a game on March 2 against Atlanta.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Anthony Markanich to a one-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Acquired C Joshue Quinonez on loan from Ecuador’s Serie A Barcelona SC for the remainder of the 2022 season pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Emmanuel Iwe and D C.C. Uche to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league and federation approval.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $100,000 in general allocation money from FC Dallas in exchange for discovery priority for D Joshue Quinonez.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Kelley O’Hara to a one-year contract.

USL Cahmpionship

LA GALAXY II — Signed G Eric Lopez, Ds Dante Campbell, Liam Doyle and Chandler Vaughn and Fs Callum Johnson and Michael Salazar.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jack Bicknell Jr. football offensive line coach.

SHENANDOAH — Announced the resignation of Adam Walsh as men’s head basketball coach.

