Thursday’s Transactions

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Jeremy Ovalle and Darwin Ramos.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Gian Martellini and OF Max Smith to contract extensions. Signed SSs Austin Dennis and Steven Figueroa, OFs Giovani Garbella, Ernie Geraci, David Vinksy, INFs Gabriel Garcia, Julian Hunt, Gerson Molina and RHP Cesar Tovar.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed SS Clay Fisher and C Mitsuki Fukuda.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Ricardo Sanchez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Donivan Williams to GAry (American Association).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Jake Kumerow on a one-year contract. Released OL Jon Feliciano.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Terrance Mithcell. Signed OL Carson Green.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Tendered an ERFA contract to CB Deandre Baker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Anthony Hines to a futures deal.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Carl Granderson to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst, RB JaMycal Hasty and OL Colton McKlivitz to one-year contract extensions. Signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a reserve/future contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract extension. Released G Rodger Saffold, RB Darrynton Evans and OT Kendall Lamm.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Danny O’Regan from San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Buddy Robinson and C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Remi Poirer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Markus Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Ristolainen on a five-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ECHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Boris Katchouk to Syracuse (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL) from loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Boris Katchouk.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Marc Johnstone. Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland on loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Corey Andonovski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Orlando RW Tyler Bird for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in a game on March 9 against Jacksonville. Suspended Jacksonville D Austin McEneny for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for misconduct for leaving the player’s bench in a game on March 9 against Orlando. Suspended Newfoundland C Nathan Nole for four games and fined an undisclosed amount for illegal contact to the head in a game on March 9 against Trois-Rivieres. Suspended Kansas City C/RW Darick Angeli for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at the conclusion of a game on March 9 against Utah.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Joe Manchurek.

GREENVILE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Austin Eastman and removed from roster.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Cooper Jones. Activated D Will Cullen from reserve. Placed Fs Colton Kehler, David Norris and D Matt Stief on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Chase Lang from Norfolk. Traded Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar to Norfolk.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Orrin Centazzo from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Elijah from Atlanta. Placed D Quinn Wichers on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Liam Leonard to a contract. Placed Fs William Leblanc and Tim Vanstone on reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel on injured reserve.

SOCCER U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named Ann Sweeney chief people & diversity officer.

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Andy Najar to a multi-year contract extension.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Devin Padelford to a three-year homegrown player contract.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI 2 — Signed D Kai Thomas and F Daniel Martin to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Luca Iaccino and D Bryce Warhaft.

MLS NEXT Pro

NORTH TEXAS SC — Acquired F Jose Mulato on loan from Deportivo Cali (Categoria Primera A), pending league and federation approval of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Announced the resignation of head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber.

