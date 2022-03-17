Thursday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed C Jose Godoy of waivers from San Francisco.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Anthony Rizzo on a two-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF/OF Brad Miller to a two-year contract. Re-signed INF Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract.
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Chasen Shreve on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Brice and Chase De Jong on minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jhon Romero for assignment.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF A.J. Pollack.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Cole Stanson.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Brady Feigl.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Kevin Whatley.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Andy Lee on a one-year contract. Signed LB Dennis Gardeck and CB Jeff Gladney.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Casey Hayward to a two-year contract. Re-signed DT Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett. Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and CB Teez Tabor.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with NT Michael Pierce on a three-year contract. Signed FS Marcus Williams and OT Morgan Moses.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Cole Beasley. Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract. Signed DT Jordan Phillips and DT Tim Settle.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a two-year contract. Signed WR Brandon Zylstra.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LS Beau Brinkley.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas and QB Brandon Allen to one-year contracts. Signed C Ted Karras. Re-signed DT Josh Tupou.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released TE Austin Hooper with a post June 1 designation. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jakeem Grant and DT Taven Bryan.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT La’el Collins.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB David Blough.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Promoted Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coach and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. Named Ramsen Golpashin offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom coaching assistant and Michael Spurlock special teams quality control coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon. Signed DT Foley Fatukasi, TE Evan Engram, G Brandon Scherff, WR Zay Jones, WR Christian Kirk and LB Foye Oluokun.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DT Christian Covington. Signed CT Sebastian Joseph-Day.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Allen Robinson to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. Signed FB Alec Ingold, RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., CB Keion Crossen and OL Connor Williams. Re-signed LB Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Jordan Hicks and DT Harrison Phillips.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ty Montgomery to a two-year contract. Acquired LB Mack Wilson from Cleveland in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. Traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Re-signed RB James White.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released S Logan Ryan. Re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. Signed QB Tyrod Taylor and G Mark Glowinski.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a three-year contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman, TE C.J. Uzomah, FS D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson and FS Jordan Whitehead.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Fletcher Cox with a post June 1 designation. Signed OLB Haason Reddick.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Joe Schobert. Re-signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. Signed DB Levi Wallace, QB Mitchell Trubisky, C Mason Cole, G James Daniels and LB Myles Jack.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed ILB Oren Burks.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone, WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to tendered contracts. Signed CB Sidney Jones. Re-signed S Quandre Diggs LB Uchenna Nwosu.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Ryan Jensen, G Aaron Stinnie and CB Carlton Davis.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Julio Jones with a post June 1 designation. Signed OL Jamarco Jones to a multi-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed Cs Tyler Larsen, Jon Toth, CB Troy Apke, LB Milo Eifler and DT Daniel Wise. Signed WR Cam Sims, G Andrew Norwell and CB Bobby McCain.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Activated D Kris Russell from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Alexander Elder from injured reserve.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated LW Christian Dvorak from injured reserve. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan. Signed C Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry level contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Arturs Silovs to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from Abbotsford (AHL). Promoted RW Sheldon Rempall from Abbotsford to the active roster. Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted D DaniilMiromanov from Henderson (AHL) to the active roster. Activated C Mattian Janmark from injured reserve.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Matt Genaro to Wichita (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned C Jake Slaker and D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned F Max Kaufman to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Jack Doremus from Tulsa (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned F Chet Yetman to Indy (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Ryan Olsen from Kansas City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Owen Headrick from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Released RW Marc Johnstone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned RW Jeremy McKenna to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed C Philip Lagunov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned D Joe Masonius to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Brandon Troock. Placed Fs Zach Hall and Dawson Butt on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Gabe Guertler from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Max Balinson to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and F Liam Macdougall to a standard player contract (SPC). Released Fs Mike Gornall and Bair Gendunov from their standard player contracts.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Shawn Cameron on injured reserve.
INDY FUEL — Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed F AVery Peterson on reserve. Suspended F Craig Wyszomirski.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Fs Nick Ford and Dominick Sacco. Signed F Sam Sternschein and placed on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Tyler Kobryn. Acquired D Ryan Cook from Adirondack. Placed D Tyler Rockwell on reserve. Placed D Michael Davies on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Garrett Klee to an amateur tryout contract (AHL). Activated D Theo Calvas from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian louffe on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Lukas Parik from reserve. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Bryce Martin.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed D Connor Walters and G Billy Christopoulos on reserve. Plced F Devon Paliani on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Hayden Shaw on reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on injured reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Darren McCormack on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Trent Miner from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve.
WICHITA NAILERS — Released D Carson Vance.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Artur Terchiyev.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Ds Jacob Erlandson and Philip Quinton to MLS NEXT Pro contracts pending league and federation approval.
FC DALLAS — Announced that Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been called up to the U.S. National Team for the World Cup Qualifying.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired D Kemar Lawrence from Tornoto FC in exchange for the protected pirority rights of D Sean O’Hearn and $50,000 in general allocation money.
NYFC — Signed F Gabriel Pereira from Brazilian side Corinthians to a five-year contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced that Aaro Long was called up to the U.S. National Team for the World Cup Qualifying.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension.
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced the permanent transfer of F Ronaldo Damus to GIF Sundsvall in the Allsvenskan, the top division in Sweden.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Amber Brooks to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Jenn Cabral head women’s volleyball coach.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.