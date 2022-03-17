Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed C Jose Godoy of waivers from San Francisco.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Anthony Rizzo on a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF/OF Brad Miller to a two-year contract. Re-signed INF Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Chasen Shreve on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Brice and Chase De Jong on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jhon Romero for assignment.

Minor League Atlantic League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF A.J. Pollack.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Cole Stanson.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Brady Feigl.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Kevin Whatley.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Andy Lee on a one-year contract. Signed LB Dennis Gardeck and CB Jeff Gladney.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Casey Hayward to a two-year contract. Re-signed DT Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett. Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and CB Teez Tabor.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with NT Michael Pierce on a three-year contract. Signed FS Marcus Williams and OT Morgan Moses.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Cole Beasley. Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract. Signed DT Jordan Phillips and DT Tim Settle.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a two-year contract. Signed WR Brandon Zylstra.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LS Beau Brinkley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas and QB Brandon Allen to one-year contracts. Signed C Ted Karras. Re-signed DT Josh Tupou.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released TE Austin Hooper with a post June 1 designation. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jakeem Grant and DT Taven Bryan.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT La’el Collins.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB David Blough.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Promoted Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coach and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. Named Ramsen Golpashin offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom coaching assistant and Michael Spurlock special teams quality control coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon. Signed DT Foley Fatukasi, TE Evan Engram, G Brandon Scherff, WR Zay Jones, WR Christian Kirk and LB Foye Oluokun.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DT Christian Covington. Signed CT Sebastian Joseph-Day.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Allen Robinson to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. Signed FB Alec Ingold, RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., CB Keion Crossen and OL Connor Williams. Re-signed LB Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Jordan Hicks and DT Harrison Phillips.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ty Montgomery to a two-year contract. Acquired LB Mack Wilson from Cleveland in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. Traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Re-signed RB James White.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released S Logan Ryan. Re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. Signed QB Tyrod Taylor and G Mark Glowinski.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a three-year contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman, TE C.J. Uzomah, FS D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson and FS Jordan Whitehead.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Fletcher Cox with a post June 1 designation. Signed OLB Haason Reddick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Joe Schobert. Re-signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. Signed DB Levi Wallace, QB Mitchell Trubisky, C Mason Cole, G James Daniels and LB Myles Jack.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed ILB Oren Burks.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone, WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to tendered contracts. Signed CB Sidney Jones. Re-signed S Quandre Diggs LB Uchenna Nwosu.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Ryan Jensen, G Aaron Stinnie and CB Carlton Davis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Julio Jones with a post June 1 designation. Signed OL Jamarco Jones to a multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed Cs Tyler Larsen, Jon Toth, CB Troy Apke, LB Milo Eifler and DT Daniel Wise. Signed WR Cam Sims, G Andrew Norwell and CB Bobby McCain.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Activated D Kris Russell from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Alexander Elder from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated LW Christian Dvorak from injured reserve. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan. Signed C Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Arturs Silovs to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from Abbotsford (AHL). Promoted RW Sheldon Rempall from Abbotsford to the active roster. Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted D DaniilMiromanov from Henderson (AHL) to the active roster. Activated C Mattian Janmark from injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Matt Genaro to Wichita (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned C Jake Slaker and D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned F Max Kaufman to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Jack Doremus from Tulsa (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned F Chet Yetman to Indy (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Ryan Olsen from Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Owen Headrick from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Released RW Marc Johnstone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned RW Jeremy McKenna to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed C Philip Lagunov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned D Joe Masonius to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Brandon Troock. Placed Fs Zach Hall and Dawson Butt on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Gabe Guertler from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Max Balinson to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and F Liam Macdougall to a standard player contract (SPC). Released Fs Mike Gornall and Bair Gendunov from their standard player contracts.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Shawn Cameron on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed F AVery Peterson on reserve. Suspended F Craig Wyszomirski.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Fs Nick Ford and Dominick Sacco. Signed F Sam Sternschein and placed on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Tyler Kobryn. Acquired D Ryan Cook from Adirondack. Placed D Tyler Rockwell on reserve. Placed D Michael Davies on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Garrett Klee to an amateur tryout contract (AHL). Activated D Theo Calvas from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian louffe on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Lukas Parik from reserve. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Bryce Martin.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed D Connor Walters and G Billy Christopoulos on reserve. Plced F Devon Paliani on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Hayden Shaw on reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Darren McCormack on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Trent Miner from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Released D Carson Vance.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Artur Terchiyev.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Ds Jacob Erlandson and Philip Quinton to MLS NEXT Pro contracts pending league and federation approval.

FC DALLAS — Announced that Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been called up to the U.S. National Team for the World Cup Qualifying.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired D Kemar Lawrence from Tornoto FC in exchange for the protected pirority rights of D Sean O’Hearn and $50,000 in general allocation money.

NYFC — Signed F Gabriel Pereira from Brazilian side Corinthians to a five-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced that Aaro Long was called up to the U.S. National Team for the World Cup Qualifying.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced the permanent transfer of F Ronaldo Damus to GIF Sundsvall in the Allsvenskan, the top division in Sweden.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Amber Brooks to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jenn Cabral head women’s volleyball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.