Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment. Reassigned RHPs James Marinan and Jared Solomon and OFs Lorenzo Cedrola and Allan Cerda to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed LHP Yoan Aybar off waivers from New York Yankees. Placed RHP Jonathan Stiever on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Jonathan Bermundez and RHPs Shawn Dubin and Tyler Ivey to the minor league camp. Reassigned OFs Corey Julks and Scott Schreiber to the minor league camp. Signed IF Frankilin Barreto to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Max Stassi on a three-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a one-year contract. Reassigned Cs Shea Langeliers, Steve Soderstrom and INF Zack Gelof to the minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Sergio Romo to a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired OF Raimel Tapia and INF Adrian Pinto from Colorado in exchange for OF Randal Grichuk and cash considerations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Davies on a one-year contract. Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild and RHPs Humberto Mejia and Ryan Weiss to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned LHPs Miguel Aguilar and Junior Garcia, RHP Jesus Liranzo, C Juan Centeno and INF C.J. Chatham to the minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ryan Feltner, LHPs Helcris Olivarez and Ryan Rolison and INF/OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP J.D. Hammer to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Yunior Marte, Randy Rodriguez and Gregory Santos to the minor leagues. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Brickhouse, Gray Fenter, Northwith Gudino, Luis Ortiz, Corey Oswalt, Peter Tago, Jeremy Walker and LHP Peter Tago to the minor league camp.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Scott Harkin.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 2B Freddie Matos and RHP Max Peterson.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jayce Vancena.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Thomas DeBonville and UT Parker DePasquale.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Trey Cochran-Gill to a contract extension. Traded INF Alexis Pantjoa to the Kane County (AA).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Kevin Lambert.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Zeke Turner to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed C Ryan Bates to a restricted free agent offer sheet.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed P Bryan Anger to a three-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB K’Waun Williams to a two-year contract..

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Isaac Yiadom. Re-signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, WR Chris Moore and DB M.J. Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Xavier Crawford to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed TE Blake Bell. Signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns. Signed T Terron Armstead. Signed RB Salvon Ahmed to an exclusive rights tender contract for 2022 season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a two-year contact.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Derek Barnett. Re-signed S Anthony Harris to a one-year contract. Signed WR Zach Pascal to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract. Re-signed DL William Gholston.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed OT Cornelius Lucas and DB Danny Johnson.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Antonio Nunn and DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Activated F Ruan Nugent-Hopkins from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated RW Viktor Arvidsson from injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled C Victor Rask from Charlotte (AHL) loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Brayden Pachal to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Jacob Friend from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL). Loaned D Carter Robertson to Norfolk (AHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Charle-Edouard D’Astous from Utah (ECHL) from loan.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released C Aaron Luchuk from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Acquired LW Vladislav Firstov.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Tristan Pomerleau from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun to Indy (ECHL) on loan. Signed G Mitch Gillam to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Ben Finkelstein from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F D-Jay Jerome.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Avery Peterson from the reserve list. Placed F Levko Koper on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed G Colton Point on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Brycen Martin from the reserve list. Placed D Jordan Schneider on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Russel Jordan. Signed F Alex Esposito and D Ryan Wheeler to the active roster. Placed D Dean Moore on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D James Melindy from the reserve list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS —Released D Sean Leonard.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Chad Duchesne from the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Alex Stevens from the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Carlson. Signed F Tyler Kirkup to a professional tryout contract and placed him on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Carter Cowlthrop. Signed Fs Carter Turnbull and Jonny Evans to the active roster.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed LW Sam Craggs to a standard player contract (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Released F Frederic Letourneau.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Joe Garreffa.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Dylan Fitze from Orlando trade.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D Luke Bafia from Newfoundland in trade and placed him on the reserve list. Placed D Josh Victor on injured reserve effective Mar. 20. Released G Bill Higgins to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Nolan Valleau from Orlando in exchange for F Ross Olson.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE— Found Atlanta F Dom Dwyer guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner on Mar. 19 in a match against CF Montreal and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found Charlotte FC MF Jordy Alcivar guilty of simulation/embellishment on Mar. 19 in a match against New England and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found LAFC MF Brian Rodrigues guilty of simulation/embellishment on Mar. 19 in a match against Vancouver and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. NYFC and Philadelphia Union were found in violation of the mass confrontation policy on Mar. 19 and issued an official warning for their first violations. Fined NYFC MF Nicolas Acevedo and Philadelphia Union F Sergio Santos an undisclosed amount for inciting and or escalating a mass confrontation. Suspended Nashville SC MF Dax McCarty one additional match (two total) and fined him and undisclosed amount for violent conduct on Mar. 19 in a match against Real Salt Lake.

DC UNITED — Re-acquired MF Chris Durkin from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for the 2022-2023 seasons and then signed him to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Omar Sowe to Breioblik (Urvalsdeild karla) for the rest of the season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced that F Jordan Morris and MF Cristian Roldan have been assigned to the U.S. Men’s National Team for its final round of Concacaf qualifiers and D Xavier Arreaga represents Ecuador in its final CONBEBOL qualifiers and Tolo Nouhou joins Cameroon for a home-and-home series against Algeria.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW YORK CITY FC II — Signed Gs Alex Rando and Giuliano Santucci, D Stephen Turnbull, MFs Jack Beer, Andrew Maia, John Denis, Piero Elias, and Steven Bednarsky, Fs El Mahdi Youssoufi and Julian Gomez to contracts.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named J.J. Clark footballs linebacker coach, Ryan Stanchek co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Joe Pappalardo special teams coordinator and backs coach, Antonio Bradford tight end coach, Brian Baca quarterbacks coach, Robbie Matos director of operations and chief of staff, Mason Robinson recruiting coordinator, Buddy O’Dell assistant director of football operations, Austin Cordova defensive analyst, Robert Burke offensive analyst and Matthew Moore video coordinator.

GEORGETOWN — Named Kevin Nickleberry assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes through 2026-2027.

