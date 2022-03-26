On Air: Federal News Network program
Tigers 14, Phillies 8

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 4:50 pm
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 11 8 Totals 32 14 10 14
Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 A.Bddoo lf 2 1 0 0
Haseley lf 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro lf 1 1 1 1
J.Sgura 2b 4 1 1 0 Grssman rf 1 0 0 1
Y.Grcia cf 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 2 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 1 1 2 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 2
Trreyes ss 1 0 0 0 Tr.Cruz ss 1 1 1 2
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 0 0
Y.Munoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Kridler 3b 2 0 0 0
Camargo dh 3 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
Androli rf 2 1 1 0 Garneau dh 2 1 1 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0
N.Maton 3b 1 1 1 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 1
Verling cf 3 1 1 1 R.Grene cf 1 1 1 1
Da.Hall 1b 1 0 1 1 De.Hill cf 2 2 1 1
M.Mniak rf 3 1 1 2 Trklson 1b 2 1 1 0
E.Cbral c 1 0 1 1 Lvrnway 1b 2 1 1 2
D.Sands c 2 0 1 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 2 1 1 3
Friscia ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 031 020 020 8
Detroit 001 122 800 14

E_Baez (1), Schoop (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (2), Castro (2), Baez (3), Cruz (1), Greene (1), Torkelson (3). 3B_Segura (1), Vierling (1). HR_Gregorius (1), Hoskins (2), Moniak (2), Hill (2), Haase (1). SF_Grossman.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin 2 0 0 0 1 1
Brogdon 1-3 0 1 1 3 0
Hernandez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Duron 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gatto 1 1 2 2 2 0
Kelly BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Singer L, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Schultz 0 2 4 4 2 0
Brown 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Manning 3 5 4 1 0 3
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vest 2 1 2 1 0 2
Fulmer W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chafin 1 4 2 2 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:28. A_5760

