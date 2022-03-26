Tigers 14, Phillies 8

Philadelphia Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 11 8 Totals 32 14 10 14 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 A.Bddoo lf 2 1 0 0 Haseley lf 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro lf 1 1 1 1 J.Sgura 2b 4 1 1 0 Grssman rf 1 0 0 1 Y.Grcia cf 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 2 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 2 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 2 Trreyes ss 1 0 0 0 Tr.Cruz ss 1 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 0 0 Y.Munoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Kridler 3b 2 0 0 0 Camargo dh 3 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Androli rf 2 1 1 0 Garneau dh 2 1 1 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Maton 3b 1 1 1 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 1 Verling cf 3 1 1 1 R.Grene cf 1 1 1 1 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 1 1 De.Hill cf 2 2 1 1 M.Mniak rf 3 1 1 2 Trklson 1b 2 1 1 0 E.Cbral c 1 0 1 1 Lvrnway 1b 2 1 1 2 D.Sands c 2 0 1 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 2 1 1 3 Friscia ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 031 020 020 – 8 Detroit 001 122 800 – 14

E_Baez (1), Schoop (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (2), Castro (2), Baez (3), Cruz (1), Greene (1), Torkelson (3). 3B_Segura (1), Vierling (1). HR_Gregorius (1), Hoskins (2), Moniak (2), Hill (2), Haase (1). SF_Grossman.

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin 2 0 0 0 1 1 Brogdon 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 Hernandez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Duron 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gatto 1 1 2 2 2 0 Kelly BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 Singer L, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Schultz 0 2 4 4 2 0 Brown 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit Manning 3 5 4 1 0 3 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 Vest 2 1 2 1 0 2 Fulmer W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin 1 4 2 2 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:28. A_5760

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.