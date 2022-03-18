Tigers 6, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|J.Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mzzotti cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rbson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Grene cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|D.Sands c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trklson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hoppe c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lster 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Kroon rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dingler c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wlliams lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stkes lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|D L Rsa rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|We.Rijo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Short 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Ortiz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Cbral dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|021
|200
|–
|6
|Detroit
|002
|103
|000
|–
|6
E_Castro (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Muzziotti (1), Torkelson (1), Dingler (1). HR_Hall (1), Kroon (1), Baddoo (1), Greene (1), Clemens (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bedrosian BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cyr BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hennigan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gatto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ogle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Duron
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jimenez H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Carlton BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Solbach
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Greene.
Umpires_.
T_3:13. A_6258
