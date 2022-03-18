On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tigers 6, Phillies 6

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 11:38 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 12 6 Totals 35 6 8 6
J.Rojas cf 3 0 0 0 A.Bddoo lf 2 1 1 1
Mzzotti cf 1 0 1 1 J.Rbson lf 3 0 0 0
B.Stott ss 3 0 1 0 R.Grene cf 1 1 1 1
L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 Cameron cf 2 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 0
Y.Munoz 3b 2 0 0 0 E.Haase dh 2 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 3 1 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0
Ockimey 1b 2 1 1 0 Clemens 3b 3 1 2 1
D.Sands c 3 0 1 0 Trklson 1b 2 1 1 0
O’Hoppe c 2 0 1 0 J.Lster 1b 2 1 0 0
M.Mniak rf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 1 1
M.Kroon rf 3 1 1 2 Dingler c 2 1 1 1
Wlliams lf 2 0 2 0 V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0
M.Stkes lf 1 1 0 0 D L Rsa rf 2 0 0 0
N.Maton 2b 2 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0
We.Rijo 2b 2 0 1 0 Z.Short 2b 1 0 0 1
J.Ortiz dh 3 1 1 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0
E.Cbral dh 1 0 0 0 Kridler ss 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 021 200 6
Detroit 002 103 000 6

E_Castro (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Muzziotti (1), Torkelson (1), Dingler (1). HR_Hall (1), Kroon (1), Baddoo (1), Greene (1), Clemens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bellatti 1 2 1 1 0 0
Newberry 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cyr BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Hennigan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gatto 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ogle 1 0 0 0 1 0
Duron 1 1 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Rodriguez 3 3 1 1 0 3
Jimenez H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Barnes BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Garcia 1 2 1 1 1 2
Carlton BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 2
Solbach 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Greene.

Umpires_.

T_3:13. A_6258

