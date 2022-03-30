Tigers 7, Phillies 1

|Detroit
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Haase lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Androli lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lopez cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Maton ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Grene cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Camargo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hill cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Trreyes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kridler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Guthrie rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|031
|030
|000
|–
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|–
|1
E_Schwarber (1), Stott (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Baez (4), Candelario 2 (3), Cabrera (1), Greene (2), Hill (1), Barnhart (1). HR_Harper (3). SF_Torkelson.
|Detroit
|Skubal W, 1-0
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuzia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackwood
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Gibson L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dominguez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ogle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:06. A_3415
