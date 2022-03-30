On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tigers 7, Phillies 1

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 4:26 pm
Detroit Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 13 7 Totals 34 1 8 1
A.Bddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 0 1 0
E.Haase lf 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 1 0 1 0
Grssman rf 3 1 1 0 J.Sgura 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 2b 1 0 0 0
Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 1 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 1
W.Cstro ss 2 1 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 0 Ralmuto c 2 0 0 0
H.Cstro 1b 2 1 0 0 D.Sands c 1 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Lvrnway dh 2 1 0 0 Androli lf 1 0 0 0
J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 1 0
J.Lopez cf 1 0 1 0 N.Maton ss 1 0 1 0
R.Grene cf 2 1 2 0 Camargo dh 4 0 0 0
De.Hill cf 3 0 2 1 Verling cf 3 0 0 0
Trklson 1b 2 0 0 2 Trreyes 3b 1 0 1 0
Kridler 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Stott 3b 3 0 1 0
Brnhart c 2 0 1 1 Guthrie rf 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 1 0 0 0
Detroit 031 030 000 7
Philadelphia 000 001 000 1

E_Schwarber (1), Stott (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Baez (4), Candelario 2 (3), Cabrera (1), Greene (2), Hill (1), Barnhart (1). HR_Harper (3). SF_Torkelson.

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W, 1-0 4 3 0 0 1 5
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fulmer 1 1 1 1 0 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kuzia 1 2 0 0 0 0
Blackwood 1 2 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Gibson L, 0-1 4 7 5 4 1 4
Brogdon 1 3 2 2 0 1
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Dominguez 1 2 0 0 0 2
Jones 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ogle 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:06. A_3415

Top Stories