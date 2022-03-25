Tigers 8, Blue Jays 4

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 4 9 4 A.Bddoo lf 3 1 1 1 Sprnger cf 2 2 2 1 J.Rbson lf 2 0 1 1 N.Lukes cf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 2 1 1 0 Dingler c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez ss 1 1 0 0 Grssman rf 3 1 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera rf 1 0 0 0 Horwitz 1b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Baez dh 3 1 2 1 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 3 2 Cameron dh 1 0 0 0 O.Lopez lf 2 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Katoh 3b 2 0 0 1 R.Grene cf 2 1 0 1 Al.Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 J.Lopez cf 1 1 1 0 T.Mrris dh 1 0 0 0 Trklson 1b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez 2b 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 C.Bggio rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 2 1 1 Placios rf 1 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 3 1 1 3 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Kridler 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Dglan c 0 0 0 0

Detroit 300 000 302 – 8 Toronto 200 010 001 – 4

E_Dingler (1), Short (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 10. 2B_Baez (2), Lopez (2), Bichette (1), Gurriel Jr. (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Baddoo (2), Paredes (1), Springer (1). SB_Short (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 Garcia H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 1 0 Foley H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pinto S, 1-1 2 2 1 0 1 0

Toronto Ryu 3 4 3 3 0 2 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kay 1 0 0 0 0 0 Merryweather L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Spraker 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Danner 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Torkelson by_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:01. A_3542

