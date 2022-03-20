Tigers 8, Yankees 7

|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|5
|Grssman rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Florial cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Ja.Baez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Bltre lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|LaMarre dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lster 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wagaman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Perkins rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rbson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Detroit
|220
|000
|004
|–
|8
|New York
|000
|214
|000
|–
|7
E_Lopez (1). LOB_Detroit 6, New York 5. 2B_Baez (1), Lopez (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Grossman (2), Cabrera (1). SB_Meadows (1), Robson (1), LaMarre (1), Kiner-Falefa (1).
|Detroit
|Skubal
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Faedo H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Rodriguez BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pinto W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Severino
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banuelos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boyle H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gomez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Minnick
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Soto (Judge).
Balk_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:03. A_9502
