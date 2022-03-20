Trending:
Sports News

Tigers 8, Yankees 7

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 8:55 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 9 8 Totals 33 7 7 5
Grssman rf 2 2 1 2 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Meadows rf 2 1 2 2 Florial cf 1 1 0 0
A.Bddoo cf 3 0 0 0 A.Judge rf 1 0 0 0
De.Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 3 2 1 4
Ja.Baez dh 2 1 1 1 J.Gallo lf 2 0 0 0
W.Cstro dh 2 0 0 0 M.Bltre lf 3 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 1 0
Clemens 3b 3 0 1 1 LaMarre dh 2 1 0 0
Trklson 1b 3 0 1 1 G.Trres 2b 1 0 1 0
J.Lster 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Volpe ss 2 0 0 0
Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 2 1 1 0
E.Haase c 2 0 0 0 Wagaman 1b 2 0 0 0
H.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 1 1
Paredes 2b 1 1 1 0 Perkins rf 2 1 1 0
V.Reyes lf 2 0 0 0 J.Praza 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Rbson lf 1 1 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0
Z.Short ss 2 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 0 0 0
J.Lopez ss 1 1 1 1 Alvarez 3b 1 1 0 0
Detroit 220 000 004 8
New York 000 214 000 7

E_Lopez (1). LOB_Detroit 6, New York 5. 2B_Baez (1), Lopez (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Grossman (2), Cabrera (1). SB_Meadows (1), Robson (1), LaMarre (1), Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 2 1 0 0 1 4
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
Anderson 1 3 2 2 0 1
Faedo H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 1
Rodriguez BS, 0-1 2 2 4 4 2 2
Pinto W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Severino 2 4 4 4 1 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Weber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Banuelos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boyle H, 1 2 1 0 0 2 1
Gomez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 2 0
Minnick 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Soto (Judge).

Balk_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:03. A_9502

Sports News

