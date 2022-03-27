On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Timberwolves’ Prince fined $15K for obscene gesture

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

It stemmed from an incident that occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Timberwolves’ 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Prince and Dallas’ Luka Doncic both got technical fouls for barking at each other.

Prince scored 14 points off the bench as the Wolves stopped a two-game losing streak.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center