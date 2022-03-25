On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Titans hire Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 4:49 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Chase Blackburn as an assistant special teams coach after he spent the past six seasons with Carolina.

The Titans announced the hiring Friday along with two other promotions. Clint McMillan and Kylan Butler worked on the coaching staff for the 2021 season and now are full time. McMillan is a defensive line assistant, while Butler is an offensive assistant.

Blackburn, who spent the past four seasons as Carolina’s special teams coordinator, will work with Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.

The Panthers ranked eighth in punt return average last season averaging 7.4 yards per return, eighth with a field goal rate of 90.3% percent and 17th in kickoff return average (22.1).

Blackburn played 10 seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Akron. Blackburn played linebacker and special teams for the Giants and Panthers, winning two Super Bowl championships with New York.

