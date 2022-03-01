Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toledo 92, Buffalo 76

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO (24-6)

Millner 7-11 5-6 20, Shumate 5-9 2-2 14, Dennis 7-13 4-5 19, Moss 2-3 0-0 5, Rollins 7-18 4-6 20, Carcoana 2-5 0-0 4, Saunders 3-4 0-0 8, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-64 15-19 92.

BUFFALO (19-9)

Mballa 5-11 1-2 11, Williams 8-19 0-0 18, Skogman 3-4 0-0 7, Jack 5-11 2-3 13, Segu 8-15 1-1 20, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0, Brewton 1-5 0-0 3, Fagan 0-1 0-0 0, Bertram 1-1 0-0 2, Bivens 0-1 0-0 0, Blocker 0-0 0-0 0, Saleh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 4-6 76.

Halftime_Toledo 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 9-17 (Saunders 2-2, Rollins 2-3, Shumate 2-4, Moss 1-1, Dennis 1-2, Millner 1-4, Carcoana 0-1), Buffalo 8-23 (Segu 3-5, Williams 2-4, Skogman 1-1, Jack 1-4, Brewton 1-5, Fagan 0-1, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Toledo 33 (Rollins 8), Buffalo 36 (Mballa 10). Assists_Toledo 17 (Dennis, Rollins 6), Buffalo 16 (Segu 5). Total Fouls_Toledo 10, Buffalo 14. A_5,470 (6,100).

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony