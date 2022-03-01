Toledo 92, Buffalo 76

TOLEDO (24-6)
Millner 7-11 5-6 20, Shumate 5-9 2-2 14, Dennis 7-13 4-5 19, Moss 2-3 0-0 5, Rollins 7-18 4-6 20, Carcoana 2-5 0-0 4, Saunders 3-4 0-0 8, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-64 15-19 92.
BUFFALO (19-9)
Mballa 5-11 1-2 11, Williams 8-19 0-0 18, Skogman 3-4 0-0 7, Jack 5-11 2-3 13, Segu 8-15 1-1 20, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0, Brewton 1-5 0-0 3, Fagan 0-1 0-0 0, Bertram 1-1 0-0 2, Bivens 0-1 0-0 0, Blocker 0-0 0-0 0, Saleh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 4-6 76.
Halftime_Toledo 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 9-17 (Saunders 2-2, Rollins 2-3, Shumate 2-4, Moss 1-1, Dennis 1-2, Millner 1-4, Carcoana 0-1), Buffalo 8-23 (Segu 3-5, Williams 2-4, Skogman 1-1, Jack 1-4, Brewton 1-5, Fagan 0-1, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Toledo 33 (Rollins 8), Buffalo 36 (Mballa 10). Assists_Toledo 17 (Dennis, Rollins 6), Buffalo 16 (Segu 5). Total Fouls_Toledo 10, Buffalo 14. A_5,470 (6,100).
