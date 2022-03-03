Toledo aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (13-17, 6-13 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (24-6, 16-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo will aim for its 25th win this season when the Rockets face the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have gone 12-1 in home games. Toledo is first in the MAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 4.0.

The Falcons are 6-13 in MAC play. Bowling Green has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Toledo won 91-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. JT Shumate led Toledo with 29 points, and Trey Diggs led Bowling Green with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 15.6 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

