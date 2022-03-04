Friday

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.

No. 2 Arizona (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 3 Baylor (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday.n

No. 4 Duke (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 5 Auburn (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 6 Kansas (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Texas, Saturday.

No. 7 Kentucky (24-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

No. 8 Purdue (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

No. 9 Providence (24-4) did not play. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 10.

No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 11 Villanova (22-7) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday.

No. 12 Texas Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 13 Tennessee (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 14 Houston (26-4) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Sunday.

No. 14 Arkansas (24-6) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (25-5) did not play. Next: at No. 17 UCLA, Saturday.

No. 17 UCLA (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 18 UConn (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (24-6) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.

No. 20 Illinois (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa, Sunday.

No. 21 Texas (21-9) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 22 Murray St. (29-2) beat SE Missouri 88-74. Next: TBD, Saturday.

No. 23 Ohio St. (23-9) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.

No. 24 Iowa (22-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday.

No. 25 Alabama (19-11) did not playt. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

