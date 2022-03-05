Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.
No. 2 Arizona (28-3) beat California 89-61. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 3 Baylor (25-5) vs. Iowa St. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 4 Duke (26-4) vs. North Carolina. Next: ACC Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 5 Auburn (27-4) beat South Carolina 82-71. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 6 Kansas (25-6) beat No. 21 Texas 70-63, OT. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 7 Kentucky (25-6) beat Florida 71-63. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 8 Purdue (25-6) beat Indiana 69-67. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 9 Providence (24-4) did not play. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.
No. 11 Villanova (23-7) beat Butler 78-59. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8) lost to Oklahoma St. 52-51. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 13 Tennessee (23-7) beat No. 14 Arkansas 78-74. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 14 Houston (26-4) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Sunday.
No. 14 Arkansas (24-7) lost to No. 13 Tennessee 78-74. Next: Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 16 Southern Cal (25-5) at No. 17 UCLA. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 17 UCLA (22-6) vs. No. 16 Southern Cal. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 18 UConn (22-8) beat DePaul 75-68. Next: Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (24-6) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.
No. 20 Illinois (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa, Sunday.
No. 21 Texas (21-10) lost to No. 6 Kansas 70-63, OT. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 22 Murray St. (29-2) vs. Morehead St. Next: TBD.
No. 23 Ohio St. (23-9) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.
No. 24 Iowa (22-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday.
No. 25 Alabama (19-12) lost to LSU 80-77, OT. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
