Toronto hosts D.C. United in Eastern Conference play

DC United (2-1-0) vs. Toronto FC (0-2-1)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +128, DC United +189, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts D.C. United in a conference matchup.

Toronto was 6-18-10 overall in the 2021 season while going 4-6-7 at home. Toronto scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 66.

United put together a 14-15-5 record overall in 2021 while finishing 3-10-4 in road matches. United scored 56 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

United: Russell Canouse (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

