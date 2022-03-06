Towson 68, Northeastern 61

NORTHEASTERN (9-22)
Doherty 5-11 3-5 13, Djogo 3-6 4-4 11, Emanga 3-5 1-2 7, Telfort 4-11 3-4 11, Walters 3-9 4-4 10, Strong 3-6 2-2 9, McClintock 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 17-21 61.
TOWSON (25-7)
Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 1-7 2-2 4, Holden 5-10 8-9 18, Rizzuto 0-4 0-0 0, Timberlake 7-10 6-7 25, Nolan 4-11 0-2 11, Gray 2-4 1-1 6, Paar 1-1 0-2 2, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 17-23 68.
Halftime_Northeastern 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 2-14 (Djogo 1-2, Strong 1-3, Emanga 0-1, Telfort 0-4, Walters 0-4), Towson 9-23 (Timberlake 5-7, Nolan 3-5, Gray 1-2, Holden 0-2, Rizzuto 0-3, Gibson 0-4). Fouled Out_Doherty, Walters. Rebounds_Northeastern 31 (Doherty 8), Towson 27 (Holden, Gray 6). Assists_Northeastern 9 (Walters 3), Towson 10 (Holden 6). Total Fouls_Northeastern 19, Towson 19.
