Troy 69, UALR 62

UALR (9-19)
Gardner 3-12 0-0 7, Maric 8-15 2-4 18, Jefferson 5-7 6-7 17, D.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Stulic 3-5 0-2 9. Totals 23-55 10-15 62.
TROY (20-10)
Odigie 5-12 6-7 16, Z.Williams 1-3 3-4 5, Deen 4-10 3-4 15, Punter 2-9 5-5 10, D.Williams 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 20-48 19-25 69.
Halftime_Troy 37-26. 3-Point Goals_UALR 6-16 (Stulic 3-5, D.Smith 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Jefferson 1-2), Troy 10-21 (Deen 4-8, D.Williams 2-3, Punter 1-5, Odigie 0-1). Fouled Out_Stulic. Rebounds_UALR 31 (Maric 9), Troy 26 (Odigie 13). Assists_UALR 14 (Maric 5), Troy 15 (Deen 5). Total Fouls_UALR 20, Troy 16.
