Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region D=

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

Woodgrove 63, Briar Woods 42

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 1=

Region C=

Parry McCluer 49, Auburn 48

Class 3=

Region A=

Lakeland 51, New Kent 41

        Read more: Sports News

Class 5=

Region A=

Princess Anne 70, Kempsville 51

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

First Round=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Collegiate-Richmond 38

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 59, Episcopal 51

Division II=

First Round=

Norfolk Christian School 41, Highland-Warrenton 39

The Covenant School 56, Isle of Wight Academy 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony