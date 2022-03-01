Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region D=
Woodgrove 63, Briar Woods 42
VHSL Regional Final=
Class 1=
Region C=
Parry McCluer 49, Auburn 48
Class 3=
Region A=
Lakeland 51, New Kent 41
Class 5=
Region A=
Princess Anne 70, Kempsville 51
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
First Round=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Collegiate-Richmond 38
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 59, Episcopal 51
Division II=
First Round=
Norfolk Christian School 41, Highland-Warrenton 39
The Covenant School 56, Isle of Wight Academy 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
