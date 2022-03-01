Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL-

Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Mickey Storer manager, Erick Abreu pitching coach, Rafael Pena hitting coach, Wladimir Sutil development coach, Brandon Zumbach trainer and Zach Reding strength coach of Sugar Land (Triple-A West); Gregorio Petit manager, Thomas Whitsett pitching coach, Aaron Westlake hitting coach, Dylan Mazzo development coach, Takeaki Ando trainer and Mike Hoffman strength coach of Corpus Christi (Double-A Central); Nate Shaver manager, Jose Rada pitching coach, Rene Rojas hitting coach, Mike Ramazzotti development coach, A.J. Smith trainer and Sam Knox strength coach of Asheville (High-A East); Joe Thon manager, John Kovalik pitching coach, Jose Puentes hitting coach, Vincent Blue development coach, Erik Braun trainer and Matt Jones strength coach. Fayetteville (Low-A East) Named Ricky Rivera manager, Sean Buchanan pitching coach, Bryan Muniz hitting coach, Dai Dai Itaki development coach, Jennifer Bardales trainer and Kevin Rivera strength coach of Complex League Blue; Carlos Lugo manager, Arquimeded Caminero pitching coach, Luis Reynosa and Andrew Cresci hitting coaches, Toshiaki Magahara and Eric Pimentel trainers and Shea Connell and Nick LaRue strength coaches. Complex League Orange: Ezra Bye rehab pitching coach and Alex Serrano mental skills coach. FL Complex: Marcelo Alfonsin manager, Rick Aponte pitching coach, Kyle Brennan hitting coach, Joan Segura trainer and Cesar Vina strength coach of Dominican League Blue; Manuel Martinez manager, Starlyng Sanchez pitching coach, Elvis Rodriguez hitting coach, Kily Gilbert trainer and Faustino Ramirez and Geremias Guzman strength coaches of Dominican League Orange; Julio Linares advisor, Erik Acevedo catching instructor and Selin Aquino program support of Dominican Complex.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Promoted Kurt Ringkamp to general manager.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Adryan Salcedo.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Dylan Smith to a contract extension. Signed LHP McKenzie Mills

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Jabob Talamante. Released OF Greg Vaughn, Jr.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Leo Crawford.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of RHP Kyle Johnson to Chicago Cubs. (MLB).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kyle J. Cavanaugh president, administration.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived D DeAndre Jordan and F Sekou Doumbouya. Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. Signed G D.J. Augustin to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Kiana Williams to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Joe Thomas to a futures contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tae Davis and LS Jon Weeks to contract extensions.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Cordell pass game specialist/game management coordinator, Steve Donatell quality control/defense, Greg Manusky inside linebackers coach, Derron Montgomery quality control/offense, Tony Sorrentino assistant wide receivers coach/quality control/offense and A’Lique Terry assistant defensive line coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Joey Fitzgerald assistant defensive quality control coach, Jeff Kastl assistant offensive quality control coach, Bob Sanders assistant outside linebackers coach, Larry Foote as inside linebackers coach, Tim Atkins defensive/special team assistant coach. John Van Dam tight end coach and Rick Christophel senior offensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with C Rory Kerins on a three-year, entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Antonio Stranges to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Activated D Duncan Keith from injured reserve. Reassigned D Philip Broberg and LW Brendan Pelini to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Petteri Lindbohm on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned D Zac Jones to Hartford on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed Tye Kartye to an entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Bennett MacArthur to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted C Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson (AHL). Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Henry Rybinski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned G Garrett Metcalf to Utah (ECHL). Reassigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL) on loan. Released G Garret Metcalf Garrett Metcalf from professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Nathan Larose from Tulsa (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Christopher Merisier-Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Canon Pieper. Activated D Ivan Chukarov from injured reserve. Placed F Peter MacArthur and D Paul Meyer on reserve. Placed F Alexandre Carrier and D Jake Ryczek on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to Trois-Rivieres.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Nick Ford.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Jason Pawloski. Signed G Jake Kielly.

KANSIS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Bailey Conger from reserve. Placed F John Schiavo on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed G Michael Buillion off waivers from Atlanta.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Jackson Keane from reserve. Placed F Hunter Fejes on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Brent Pedersen and placed on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Julien Houle.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Alex Pommerville and Ryan DaSilva from reserve. Loaned F Jack Doremus to Rochester (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Cole Kehler and F Gehrett Sargis.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed F Brett Watts on reserve. Placed F Tyler Jeanson on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Pablo Bonilla to a two-year contract extension.

United Soccer League

USL — Named McLean Soccer as a club in USL W League.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Kevin Boyd women’s soccer head coach.

WISCONSIN — Promoted Brittany Dildine and Gary White to women’s volleyball associate head coaches.

WIS.-Oshkosh — Named Peter Jennings football head coach.

