Tuesday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Mickey Storer manager, Erick Abreu pitching coach, Rafael Pena hitting coach, Wladimir Sutil development coach, Brandon Zumbach trainer and Zach Reding strength coach of Sugar Land (Triple-A West); Gregorio Petit manager, Thomas Whitsett pitching coach, Aaron Westlake hitting coach, Dylan Mazzo development coach, Takeaki Ando trainer and Mike Hoffman strength coach of Corpus Christi (Double-A Central); Nate Shaver manager, Jose Rada pitching coach, Rene Rojas hitting coach, Mike Ramazzotti development coach, A.J. Smith trainer and Sam Knox strength coach of Asheville (High-A East); Joe Thon manager, John Kovalik pitching coach, Jose Puentes hitting coach, Vincent Blue development coach, Erik Braun trainer and Matt Jones strength coach. Fayetteville (Low-A East) Named Ricky Rivera manager, Sean Buchanan pitching coach, Bryan Muniz hitting coach, Dai Dai Itaki development coach, Jennifer Bardales trainer and Kevin Rivera strength coach of Complex League Blue; Carlos Lugo manager, Arquimeded Caminero pitching coach, Luis Reynosa and Andrew Cresci hitting coaches, Toshiaki Magahara and Eric Pimentel trainers and Shea Connell and Nick LaRue strength coaches. Complex League Orange: Ezra Bye rehab pitching coach and Alex Serrano mental skills coach. FL Complex: Marcelo Alfonsin manager, Rick Aponte pitching coach, Kyle Brennan hitting coach, Joan Segura trainer and Cesar Vina strength coach of Dominican League Blue; Manuel Martinez manager, Starlyng Sanchez pitching coach, Elvis Rodriguez hitting coach, Kily Gilbert trainer and Faustino Ramirez and Geremias Guzman strength coaches of Dominican League Orange; Julio Linares advisor, Erik Acevedo catching instructor and Selin Aquino program support of Dominican Complex.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kyle J. Cavanaugh president, administration.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Joe Thomas to a futures contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tae Davis and LS Jon Weeks to contract extensions.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Cordell pass game specialist/game management coordinator, Steve Donatell quality control/defense, Greg Manusky inside linebackers coach, Derron Montgomery quality control/offense, Tony Sorrentino assistant wide receivers coach/quality control/offense and A’Lique Terry assistant defensive line coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Joey Fitzgerald assistant defensive quality control coach, Jeff Kastl assistant offensive quality control coach, Bob Sanders assistant outside linebacker’s coach, Larry Foote as inside linebacker’s coach, Tim Atkins defensive/special teams assistant coach. John Van Dam tight ends coach and Rick Christophel senior offensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with C Rory Kerins on a three-year, entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Antonio Stranges to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Activated D Duncan Keith from injured reserve. Reassigned D Philip Broberg and LW Brendan Pelini to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Petteri Lindbohm on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed Tye Kartye to an entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Bennett MacArthur to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted C Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Henry Rybinski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Nathan Larose from Tulsa (ECHL) from loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Pablo Bonilla to a two-year contract extension.

United Soccer League

USL — Named McLean Soccer as a club in USL W League.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Kevin Boyd women’s soccer head coach.

WISCONSIN — Promoted Brittany Dildine and Gary White to women’s volleyball associate head coaches.

WIS.-Oshkosh — Named Peter Jennings football head coach.

