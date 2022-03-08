Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Designated TE Dalton Schultz as a franchise player.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Tony Brown.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated OT Cam Robinson as a franchise player.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated TE Mike Gesicki as a franchise player.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Ethan Greenridge to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Cleveland (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL) on loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated C Lias Andersson from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Nick Cousins from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) from loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka and C Jasper Weatherby to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Agreed to terms with LW Jared McCann on a five-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Released D Will Cullen from standard player contract. Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Cesana to a professional tryout contract.

SOCCER USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed C Alex Touche, pending league and federation approval.

USL League Two

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced CISA as an expansion club for the 2022 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Parker Roberts to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Sarah Gunderson assistant softball coach.

