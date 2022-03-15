Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Chris Owings on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Named Neal Huntington special assistant for baseball projects.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Niko Goodrum on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Zac Rosscup on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Vasquez on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Olson on an eight-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Andrelton Simmons on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Travis Barbary manager, Manny Burriss hitting coach, Dave Borkowski pitching coach, Justin De Fratus bullpen coach, Paul Fronier performance coach, Chelsea Willette and Yuya Mukaihara athletic trainers and Jacob Samuels video associate for Oklahoma City (Triple-A West); Named Scott Hennessey manager, Brett Pill hitting coach, Ryan Dennick pitching coach, Chris Gutierrez bench coach, Luis Vasquez performance coach, Jesse Guffey athletic trainer and Devon Wright video associate for Tulsa (Double-A Central); Named Austin Chubb manager, Dylan Nasiatka hitting coach, David Anderson pitching coach, Ethan Herrera bench coach, Ethan Quarles performance coach, Griffin Boyle athletic trainer and Dagin Renck video associate for Great Lakes (High-A Central); Named John Shoemaker manager, O’Koyea Dickson hitting coach, Ramon Troncoso and Durin O’Linger pitching coaches, Daniel Nava bench coach, Taylor Miller performance coach, Ikuo Kato athletic trainer and Garrett Gastfield video associate for Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Daniel Vogelbach and RHP Heath Hembree on one-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OFs Hanley Acevedo, Hiroki Itakura and RHP Eric Telarroja.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired INF Pavin Parks from Ogden (Pioneer League). Signed RHP Brac Warren.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OFs Steve Brown, L.P. Pelletier and RHP Mark Tindall.

BASKETBALL WOmen’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed C Imani McGee-Stafford and G Kaela Davisto to training camp contracts.

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G/F Jaime Nared to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus to a tendered contract. Re-signed K Younghoe Koo to a five-year contract extension. Released DT Tyeler Davison.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Marcus Williams to a five-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LB Josey Jewell to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed C Evan Brown and WR Kalif Raymond. Re-signed DE Charles Harris to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Mrcus Haynes to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released C J.C. Tretter.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed Ss M.J. Stewart, A.J. Moore and OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo. Re-signed DT Maliek Collins and DB Desmond King to two-year contracts. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension. Signed LB Zaire Franklin to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Brandon Facyson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with WR Terry Godwin on a contract extension.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt to a tendered contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Chase Daniel to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jalen Guyton and OT Storm Norton to tendered contracts. Released T Bryan Bulaga.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Connor Williams to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Michael Pierce. Signed LB Jordan Hicks to a two-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Bob Bicknell senior offensive assistant, Matt Clapp strength coach and Sterling Moore defensive assistant.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with CB D.J. Reed on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with S Jordan Whitehead on a contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Nate Herbig to a tendered contract. Agreed to terms with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL James Daniels to a three-year contract. Re-signed DL Montravius Adams to a two-year contract. Signed CB Levi Wallace to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Oren Burks to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Ryan Neal, LBs Tanner Muse, Jon Rhattigan, DB Nigel Warrior and OL Dakoda Shepley to tendered contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with C Ben Jones on a multi-year contract extension. Waived CB Jackrabbit Jenkins.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed CB Bobby McCain to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Waived C Mark Jankowski.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL). Reassigned D Connor Mackey to Stockton.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned F Ostap Safin from Bakersfield (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated C Joe Thornton from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled RW Martin Frk and Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired C Tyson Jost from Colorado in exchange for C Nico Sturm.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto from loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Vecchhione from Hershey (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Gabriel Mollot-Hill to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL) from loan. Signed D Zach Uens to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Reassigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Released D Nolan Kneen from professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Shawn St-Amant to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned D J.D. Greenwqay to Maine (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Quinn Wichers to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned F Logan Nelson to Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed Fs Eric MacAdams and Billy Jerry. Placed Ds Jake Hamilton and Chris Lijdsman on reserve. Placed F Shawn Weller on injured reserve. Traded D Ryan Cook to Kalamazoo.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Corlos Fornaris from reserve. Placed F Gabe Gauertler on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Bair Gendunov. Activated G Sean Bonar and F Jason Tackett from injured reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Claimed D Craig Wyszomirski off waivers from Indy.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Jack Becker and placed on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Suspended D T.J. Fergus. Loaned G Corbin Kaczperski to Syracuse (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed G Zachary Bouthillier off waivers from Maine.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed F Brendan Soucie off waivers from Maine. Activated Ds Garrett Clarke and Justin Woods from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas and F Jimmy Lodge on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Taylor Egan on reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Chase Harrison on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Kevin Auger. Signed D Cooper Jones and F Zachary Brooks.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Johnny Walker. Placed F Quinn Ryan on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Released F David Thomson.

SOCCER MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FC DALLAS — Re-signed F Brandon Servania to a three-year contract.

WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Cody Cropper.

MLS NEXT Pro

REAL MONARCHS — Signed F Tyrone Mondi, pending league approval.

