Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Hudson Potts for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (Triple-A East), RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Erie (Double-A Northeast) and RHP Alex Faedo to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a three-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Jorge Soler on a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Ji-hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, RHPs Cody Bolton, Mike Burrows, Adrian Florencio, Kyle Nicolas, Carmen Miodzinski, Quinn Priester, Tahnaj Thomas, OF Matt Frazier and C Henry Davis to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey on contracts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee G George Hill an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on March 19. Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic an undisclosed amount for confronting a fan courtside in a game on March 20 against Indiana.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-season contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Corey Coleman and CB Luq Barcoo to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Sean Mannion to a one-year contract. Signed Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Eric Lofton to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW Hayden Hodgson to a one-year contract and reassigned him to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen and RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned LW Alexandre Fortin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Nelson Nogier.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Corbin Kaczperski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Released Ds Julian Araujo, Marcus Ferkranus, Kelvin Leerdam, Jalen Neal, Eriq Zavaleta and F Jonathan Pérez to represent their respective national teams during the international window.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Rodney Michael. Loaned MF Alann Torres to Forward Madison FC (USL League One).

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Hannah Ambrosia assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

