Tuesday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Hudson Potts for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (Triple-A East), RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Erie (Double-A Northeast) and RHP Alex Faedo to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a three-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Jorge Soler on a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Ji-hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, RHPs Cody Bolton, Mike Burrows, Adrian Florencio, Kyle Nicolas, Carmen Miodzinski, Quinn Priester, Tahnaj Thomas, OF Matt Frazier and C Henry Davis to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey on contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee G George Hill an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on March 19. Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic an undisclosed amount for confronting a fan courtside in a game on March 20 against Indiana.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-season contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Corey Coleman and CB Luq Barcoo to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Sean Mannion to a one-year contract. Signed Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Eric Lofton to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW Hayden Hodgson to a one-year contract and reassigned him to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) from loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen and RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned LW Alexandre Fortin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) from loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Nelson Nogier.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Corbin Kaczperski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Released Ds Julian Araujo, Marcus Ferkranus, Kelvin Leerdam, Jalen Neal, Eriq Zavaleta and F Jonathan Pérez to represent their respective national teams during the international window.
INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Rodney Michael. Loaned MF Alann Torres to Forward Madison FC (USL League One).
