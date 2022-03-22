Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Hudson Potts for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (Triple-A East), RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Erie (Double-A Northeast) and RHP Alex Faedo to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a three-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Brash, Joey Gerber, Logan Gilbert, Wyatt Mills, Anthony Misiewicz, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Juan Then, INFs Ty France, Abraham Toro, Donovan Walton, OFs Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis, Alberto Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez, Taylor Trammell, LHPs Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield and C Cal Raleigh on contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Sal Romano on a minor league contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Jorge Soler on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier on a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Ji-hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, RHPs Cody Bolton, Mike Burrows, Adrian Florencio, Kyle Nicolas, Carmen Miodzinski, Quinn Priester, Tahnaj Thomas, OF Matt Frazier and C Henry Davis to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey on contracts. Optioned LHPs Seth Romero, Evan Lee, RHP Gabe Klobosits and OF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Jackson Rutledge, Jefry Rodriguez, LHP Alberto Baldonado, INFs Jackson Cluff, Andrew Young and C Israel Pineda to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Moises Castellanos.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Nick Oddo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ramsey Romano to Ottawa.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Tristan Peterson to Billings (Pioneer League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee G George Hill an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on March 19. Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic an undisclosed amount for confronting a fan courtside in a game on March 20 against Indiana.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-season contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed P Bryan Anger to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Jarran Reed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Corey Coleman and CB Luq Barcoo to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Sean Mannion to a one-year contract. Signed Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Eric Lofton to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan. Reassigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW Hayden Hodgson to a one-year contract and reassigned him to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen and RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned LW Alexandre Fortin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Nelson Nogier.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Corbin Kaczperski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Released Ds Julian Araujo, Marcus Ferkranus, Kelvin Leerdam, Jalen Neal, Eriq Zavaleta and F Jonathan Pérez to represent their respective national teams during the international window.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Rodney Michael. Loaned MF Alann Torres to Forward Madison FC (USL League One).

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed Ds Gabriel Claudio, Isaac Bawa, F Alex Bruce and MF Joseph Brito.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Hannah Ambrosia assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

