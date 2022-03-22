Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tanner Scott on a one-year contract. Reassigned LHP Ryan Hartman, RHPs Blaine Knight, Ofelky Peralta and Denyi reyes to minor league camp.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Hudson Potts for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Christian Arroyo, 3B Rafael Devers, OF Alex Verdugo, RHP Nick Pivetta and LHP Josh Taylor on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (Triple-A East), RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Erie (Double-A Northeast) and RHP Alex Faedo to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Aledmys Diaz, RHPs Josh James, Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and LHP Framber Valdez on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OFs Edward Olivares, Kyle Isbel, INFs Maikel Garcia, Nick Pratto, Emmanuel Rivera, Cs MJ Melendez, Sebastion Rivero, RHP’s Ronald Bolanos, Jonathan Bowlan, Dylan Coleman, Jonathan Heasley, Carlos Hernandez, Jackson Kowar, Joel Payamps, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Josh Staumont, Domingo Tapia, Nate Webb, Tyler Zuber, LHPs Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, Gabe Speier, Daniel Tillo and Angel Zerpa on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Medina to Somerset (Double-A Northeast). Optioned OF Everson Pereira to Hudson Valley (High-A East). Optioned RHP Yoendrys Gomez to Tampa (Single-A East). Agreed to terms with INF/OF Miguel Andujar, OF Joey Gallo, INFs Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, C Kyle Higashioka, RHPs Chad Green, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Jameson Taillon, LHPs Jordan Montgomery and Wandy Peralta on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, RHPs Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino and OF Ramon Laureano on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Brash, Joey Gerber, Logan Gilbert, Wyatt Mills, Anthony Misiewicz, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Juan Then, Diego Castillo, Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider, INFs Ty France, Abraham Toro, Donovan Walton, J.P. Crawford, INF/OF Dylan Moore, OFs Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis, Alberto Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez, Taylor Trammell, LHPs Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield and Cs Cal Raleigh, Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Sal Romano on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Chapman on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with INF Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., LHP Ryan Borucki, Tim Mayza, RHPs Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Ross Stripling, Trent Thornton, OF Teoscar Hernandez and C Danny Jansen on one-year contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Jorge Soler on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Castellanos on a five-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado and 1B Rhys Hoskins on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OFs Travis Swaggerty, Jack Sucinski and INFs Tucupita Marcano and Liover Peguero to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Ji-hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, RHPs Cody Bolton, Mike Burrows, Adrian Florencio, Kyle Nicolas, Carmen Miodzinski, Quinn Priester, Tahnaj Thomas, OF Matt Frazier and Cs Henry Davis, Carter Bins and Endy Rodriguez to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Stratton on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson and Alex Reyes on one-year contracts. Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Trent Baker, 1B Luken Baker, INFs Delvin Perez, Jordan Walker and C Pedro Pages to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Darin Ruf on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali, RHP Dominic Leone and OF Mike Yastrzemski on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey, OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell on one-year contracts. Optioned LHPs Seth Romero, Evan Lee, RHP Gabe Klobosits and OF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Jackson Rutledge, Jefry Rodriguez, LHP Alberto Baldonado, INFs Jackson Cluff, Andrew Young and C Israel Pineda to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Moises Castellanos.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Nick Oddo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ramsey Romano to Ottawa.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Tristan Peterson to Billings (Pioneer League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee G George Hill an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on March 19. Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic an undisclosed amount for confronting a fan courtside in a game on March 20 against Indiana. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green an undisclosed amount for directing profane language toward a game official in a game on March 20 against San Antonio. Fined New York F Julius Randle $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official in a game on March 20 against Utah.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-season contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed P Bryan Anger to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Jarran Reed.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released G Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Connor Stachan and DB T.J. Green.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Corey Coleman, LB Elijah Lee and CB Luq Barcoo to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Sean Mannion to a one-year contract. Signed Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Mike White to a tendered contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Eric Lofton to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan. Reassigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW Hayden Hodgson to a one-year contract and reassigned him to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Curtis Douglas to a two-year, entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen and RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan. Signed C Kristian Reichel to a two-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Tyler Goulbourne from Atlanta (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled D Connor Corcoran from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned LW Alexandre Fortin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned Ds Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard to Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Nelson Nogier.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Cale Morris from Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Corbin Kaczperski from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned to Iowa (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Patrick Grasso and Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Reassigned D Christopher Merisier-Ortiz to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coash Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Russell Rourke. Placed D Paul Meyer on reserve. Placed F Colin Long on family leave. Loaned D Tim Theocharidis to Utica (AHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Peter Bates. Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Joly D’Artagnon on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Josh Koepplinger on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Zachary Bouthillier. Reinstated G charles Williams from family leave.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Jackson Keane. Signed F Matthew Barry. Placed D Chad Duchesne on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned F Calder Brooks to Henderson (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Ryan Carlson off waivers from Norfolk. Signed G Mike Robinson. Activated D Mike Chen and F Shane Sellar from reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Bradley Johnson and F Brenden Locke.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Dominic Dockery. Placed G Alex D’Orio on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Jordan Smotherman from reserve. Placed F Ross Olsson on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Released Ds Julian Araujo, Marcus Ferkranus, Kelvin Leerdam, Jalen Neal, Eriq Zavaleta and F Jonathan Pérez to represent their respective national teams during the international window.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Rodney Michael. Loaned MF Alann Torres to Forward Madison FC (USL League One).

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed Ds Gabriel Claudio, Isaac Bawa, F Alex Bruce and MF Joseph Brito.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Hannah Ambrosia assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

