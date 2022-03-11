On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tulane 69, Temple 60

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

TULANE (14-14)

Cross 8-10 1-2 18, Baker 5-11 4-4 15, Coleman 2-10 0-0 5, Forbes 2-8 7-8 12, James 4-4 0-0 9, Pope 4-5 0-0 8, Days 1-2 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 12-14 69.

TEMPLE (17-12)

Jourdain 1-5 0-0 2, Dunn 3-8 0-0 7, Miller 5-11 8-9 21, Strickland 1-12 2-2 4, White 2-13 0-0 5, Hicks 4-12 2-3 12, Forrester 2-4 0-0 4, Tolbert 1-2 2-3 5, Daly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 14-17 60.

Halftime_Tulane 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 5-15 (James 1-1, Cross 1-2, Baker 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Coleman 1-5), Temple 8-26 (Miller 3-8, Hicks 2-8, Tolbert 1-2, Dunn 1-3, White 1-4, Strickland 0-1). Rebounds_Tulane 32 (Cross, Forbes 9), Temple 37 (White 10). Assists_Tulane 19 (James 9), Temple 11 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 15, Temple 15.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans