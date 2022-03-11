Tulane 69, Temple 60

TULANE (14-14)
Cross 8-10 1-2 18, Baker 5-11 4-4 15, Coleman 2-10 0-0 5, Forbes 2-8 7-8 12, James 4-4 0-0 9, Pope 4-5 0-0 8, Days 1-2 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 12-14 69.
TEMPLE (17-12)
Jourdain 1-5 0-0 2, Dunn 3-8 0-0 7, Miller 5-11 8-9 21, Strickland 1-12 2-2 4, White 2-13 0-0 5, Hicks 4-12 2-3 12, Forrester 2-4 0-0 4, Tolbert 1-2 2-3 5, Daly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 14-17 60.
Halftime_Tulane 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 5-15 (James 1-1, Cross 1-2, Baker 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Coleman 1-5), Temple 8-26 (Miller 3-8, Hicks 2-8, Tolbert 1-2, Dunn 1-3, White 1-4, Strickland 0-1). Rebounds_Tulane 32 (Cross, Forbes 9), Temple 37 (White 10). Assists_Tulane 19 (James 9), Temple 11 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 15, Temple 15.
