Tulane gets past Temple 69-60 in AAC tourney

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 6:05 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Cross had 18 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Temple 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday.

DeVon Baker added 15 points and Jaylen Forbes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (14-14). Sion James had nine points, nine assists and five blocks

Hysier Miller scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (17-12). Zach Hicks added 12 points, and Jahlil White had five points and 10 rebounds.

