Tulsa hires Eric Konkol as men’s basketball coach

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 6:17 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has named Eric Konkol its new men’s basketball coach.

Konkol compiled a 153-75 record in seven seasons at Louisiana Tech. He had six seasons with at least 20 wins and finished in the top three in the Conference USA standings five times.

Konkol was a student assistant coach for Tulsa’s 2001 NIT championship team under coach Buzz Peterson. Konkol was on the staffs at Tennessee, George Mason and Miami (Fla.) before taking over at Louisiana Tech in 2015.

This season, Louisiana Tech finished with a 24-10 record and a 12-6 league mark. Last season, Konkol was Conference USA Coach of the Year and led the team to a third-place finish in the NIT.

Konkol replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

