Twins 10, Red Sox 4

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|
|B.Bxton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Ortga dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|El.Soto dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|N.Grdon 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Ramos dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strgeon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Koss 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Co.Wong c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krrigan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Mrtin ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|040
|060
|–
|10
|Boston
|000
|001
|300
|–
|4
E_Gordon (2), Urshela (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 2, Boston 7. 2B_Ortega (2), Fisher (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Larnach (1), Devers (1), Fitzgerald (3). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Buxton (1). SF_Miranda.
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winder
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faria W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Coulombe
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|German
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Groome
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seabold L, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Danish
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Buxton by_Eovaldi.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:10. A_7281
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.