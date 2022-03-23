Twins 10, Red Sox 4

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 10 9 10 Totals 36 4 8 4 B.Bxton dh 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez cf 3 0 1 0 D.Ortga dh 1 1 1 1 J.Duran cf 2 1 0 0 El.Soto dh 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Ftzgrld rf 2 1 1 3 N.Grdon 2b 2 1 2 2 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0 Hmilton ss 1 0 1 0 A.Sbato 1b 1 1 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 1 1 0 R.Ramos dh 1 0 0 0 Cntrras rf 0 1 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Rfsnydr lf 1 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 0 0 0 1 B.Dlbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Jeffers c 2 1 1 1 T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Strgeon ph 1 0 0 0 Ch.Koss 3b 1 0 0 0 Larnach lf 3 1 1 3 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher cf 1 0 1 2 Co.Wong c 2 1 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 Krrigan lf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs 2b 1 0 0 0 Placios ss 2 0 0 0 A.Mrtin ss 1 2 1 0

Minnesota 000 040 060 – 10 Boston 000 001 300 – 4

E_Gordon (2), Urshela (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 2, Boston 7. 2B_Ortega (2), Fisher (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Larnach (1), Devers (1), Fitzgerald (3). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Buxton (1). SF_Miranda.

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Winder 2 2 0 0 1 3 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 2 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 Faria W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 3 4 4 1 1 2 Coulombe 2 1 0 0 0 4

Boston Eovaldi 4 0 0 0 0 6 Brasier 2-3 4 4 4 0 2 German 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Groome 1 0 0 0 0 1 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Seabold L, 0-1 0 2 5 5 3 0 Danish 2 3 1 1 1 1

HBP_Buxton by_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:10. A_7281

