Twins 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Phllips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crdenas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Steer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchtold 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Qsar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Terry dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Proctor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strgeon lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Haley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Boldt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alxnder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wthrspn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clstino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Infante dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|110
|–
|3
E_Thorpe (1), Steer (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Palacios (1). 3B_Cardenas (1), Arraez (1). HR_Fisher (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Muller L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Leatherman
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hogan
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duffey H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorpe H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Garza Jr.
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:56. A_3724
