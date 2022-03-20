Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Twins 3, Rays 0

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 8:49 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Phllips cf 3 0 1 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 1 1 0
Crdenas cf 1 0 1 0 S.Steer 2b 1 0 0 0
T.Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchtold 3b 1 0 0 0
Jo.Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 Mi.Sano dh 2 0 1 1
Jo.Qsar rf 1 0 0 0 C.Terry dh 1 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Krlloff 1b 2 0 1 0
Proctor c 2 0 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Arnda 2b 2 0 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
Mstrbni 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnuelos c 2 1 1 0
G.Jones ss 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
J.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 Strgeon lf 0 0 0 0
Tr.Gray 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0
J.Haley 1b 1 0 0 0 Placios ss 2 0 1 1
R.Boldt lf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 2 0 1 0
Alxnder lf 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher cf 1 1 1 1
Wthrspn dh 2 0 0 0 Clstino rf 2 0 0 0
Infante dh 1 0 0 0 Cntrras rf 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0
Minnesota 001 000 110 3

E_Thorpe (1), Steer (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Palacios (1). 3B_Cardenas (1), Arraez (1). HR_Fisher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
White 1 0 0 0 2 1
Muller L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 3
Leatherman 2 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 2 1 1 1 1 4
Hogan 1 2 1 1 1 0
Minnesota
Bundy 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Duffey H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coulombe H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cotton H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thorpe H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4
Garza Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinto S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:56. A_3724

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad