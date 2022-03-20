Twins 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 3 Phllips cf 3 0 1 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 1 1 0 Crdenas cf 1 0 1 0 S.Steer 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchtold 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 Mi.Sano dh 2 0 1 1 Jo.Qsar rf 1 0 0 0 C.Terry dh 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Krlloff 1b 2 0 1 0 Proctor c 2 0 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Arnda 2b 2 0 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 Mstrbni 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnuelos c 2 1 1 0 G.Jones ss 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 J.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 Strgeon lf 0 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 J.Haley 1b 1 0 0 0 Placios ss 2 0 1 1 R.Boldt lf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 2 0 1 0 Alxnder lf 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher cf 1 1 1 1 Wthrspn dh 2 0 0 0 Clstino rf 2 0 0 0 Infante dh 1 0 0 0 Cntrras rf 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 – 0 Minnesota 001 000 110 – 3

E_Thorpe (1), Steer (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Palacios (1). 3B_Cardenas (1), Arraez (1). HR_Fisher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay White 1 0 0 0 2 1 Muller L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 3 Leatherman 2 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 2 1 1 1 1 4 Hogan 1 2 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Bundy 2 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Duffey H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Coulombe H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Cotton H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thorpe H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 Garza Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pinto S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:56. A_3724

