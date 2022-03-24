On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Twins 7, Rays 1

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 5:02 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 32 7 9 7
Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 1 0 B.Bxton cf 3 1 1 0
E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0 Clstino cf 0 1 0 0
W.Frnco ss 3 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 2
G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 1 1 1 2
Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Arrez 3b 3 0 1 1
Mstrbni 3b 0 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 1 0 0 0
L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 2 1 0 0
Jo.Qsar lf 1 0 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0
M.Mrgot rf 1 1 0 0 Sanchez c 3 0 1 0
K.Msner rf 2 0 1 0 Hmilton c 1 1 1 0
R.Healy dh 2 0 1 1 M.Kpler dh 3 0 1 0
Infante dh 2 0 1 0 El.Soto dh 1 0 1 1
Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0 Krlloff rf 2 0 0 1
Wthrspn cf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras rf 1 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 3 0 0 0
Bl.Hunt c 1 0 0 0 Placios ss 1 0 0 0
J.Arnda 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 3 1 1 0
Tr.Gray 1b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1
Minnesota 200 110 21(x) 7

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Healy (1), Buxton (1), Sanchez (1), Hamilton (1). HR_Polanco (1), Beckham (1). SB_Lewis (1). CS_Franco (1). SF_Kirilloff.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 2
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 3
Beeks 1 1 1 1 1 1
Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 2
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adam 1 1 2 2 1 1
Springs 1 2 1 1 0 2
Minnesota
Ober W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 4
Thielbar H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cotton H, 2 2 1 1 1 3 3
Minaya H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Duran 2 1 0 0 1 2

Balk_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Marvin Hudson.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

T_2:32. A_3691

