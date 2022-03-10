Trending:
UAB 80, FAU 66

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
FAU (19-14)

Goldin 3-6 1-1 7, Forrest 5-10 3-3 16, Greenlee 0-6 1-2 1, Martin 4-15 1-1 11, Winchester 4-9 0-0 8, Rosado 2-4 7-9 11, Davis 5-7 0-0 12, Weatherspoon 0-2 0-2 0, Baruti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 13-18 66.

UAB (25-7)

Buffen 1-3 3-5 5, Jemison 1-1 0-0 2, Ertel 6-10 0-0 16, Jackson 7-13 4-4 20, Walker 7-20 7-10 26, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Lovan 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 14-19 80.

Halftime_UAB 47-35. 3-Point Goals_FAU 7-28 (Forrest 3-8, Davis 2-3, Martin 2-11, Baruti 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-2, Greenlee 0-3), UAB 12-26 (Walker 5-12, Ertel 4-8, Jackson 2-4, Brown 1-2). Rebounds_FAU 24 (Martin 8), UAB 38 (Jackson 14). Assists_FAU 13 (Martin 4), UAB 9 (Jackson, Walker 3). Total Fouls_FAU 16, UAB 15.

