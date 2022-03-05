UAB 87, Louisiana Tech 74

LOUISIANA TECH (21-9)
Lofton 8-13 4-5 20, Archibald 5-9 4-4 14, Christon 1-2 0-0 2, C.Williams 5-12 1-2 12, Willis 4-11 0-0 11, Green 3-5 1-3 8, Bradford 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 10-14 74.
UAB (24-7)
Jemison 8-9 0-0 16, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ertel 6-11 3-3 20, Jackson 7-11 2-4 16, Walker 7-16 5-5 24, Buffen 2-5 3-3 7, Lovan 2-4 0-0 4, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 13-15 87.
Halftime_UAB 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 6-20 (Willis 3-8, Green 1-2, Stewart 1-3, C.Williams 1-5, Bradford 0-1, Christon 0-1), UAB 10-21 (Walker 5-9, Ertel 5-10, Buffen 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_C.Williams. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 21 (Lofton 10), UAB 31 (Jemison 9). Assists_Louisiana Tech 14 (Lofton 4), UAB 19 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 16, UAB 17. A_4,547 (8,508).
