UAB faces Western Kentucky, seeks 25th victory of season

UAB Blazers (24-7, 14-4 C-USA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-12, 11-7 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Blazers take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 13-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Blazers are 14-4 in C-USA play. UAB ranks second in C-USA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UAB won the last meeting 68-65 on Jan. 28. Jordan Walker scored 21 to help lead UAB to the win, and Josh Anderson scored 16 points for Western Kentucky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Walker is shooting 40.3% and averaging 19.3 points for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

