UAB takes on Louisiana Tech following Walker’s 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 12-5 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (23-7, 13-4 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Jordan Walker scored 21 points in UAB’s 81-68 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Blazers are 15-1 in home games. UAB is second in C-USA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 12-5 in conference play. Louisiana Tech is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in C-USA play. UAB won the last matchup 83-76 on Jan. 22. Walker scored 36 points points to help lead the Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 40.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

