UALR 75, South Alabama 71

UALR (9-18)
Gardner 4-8 4-4 12, Maric 4-4 3-4 11, Jefferson 8-11 0-0 24, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Stulic 2-6 0-0 6, White 3-9 6-6 14, Palermo 1-5 2-2 5, Besovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 15-16 75.
SOUTH ALABAMA (19-11)
Franklin 6-8 2-4 14, Goncalves 1-7 1-1 4, Di.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 1-2 7, Manning 8-17 10-13 26, Jones 3-5 8-9 15, Anderson 2-2 1-1 5, Kearing 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 23-30 71.
Halftime_UALR 42-36. 3-Point Goals_UALR 14-24 (Jefferson 8-9, Stulic 2-5, White 2-5, D.Smith 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Gardner 0-2), South Alabama 4-13 (Thomas 2-3, Jones 1-3, Goncalves 1-5, Manning 0-2). Fouled Out_Maric. Rebounds_UALR 28 (Gardner 7), South Alabama 25 (Franklin 9). Assists_UALR 17 (Gardner, White 5), South Alabama 9 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_UALR 24, South Alabama 16.
