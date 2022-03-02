Trending:
UC Davis takes on Long Beach State following Anigwe’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (16-11, 10-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Long Beach State Beach after Christian Anigwe scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 68-49 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 9-3 in home games. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.1.

The Aggies are 5-4 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Long Beach State won the last meeting 70-63 on Jan. 29. Joel Murray scored 19 points points to help lead the Beach to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Slater is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.2 points. Murray is shooting 37.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Aggies. Ezra Manjon is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

