UC Irvine 66, CS Bakersfield 61

UC IRVINE (15-9)
Butler 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, Welp 3-13 1-1 7, Baker 3-5 2-2 8, Hohn 4-6 2-4 12, Davis 7-13 6-6 24, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Redfield 0-1 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 2-2 2, Leuchten 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-50 14-17 66.
CS BAKERSFIELD (7-18)
Stith 5-13 2-3 12, Easter 0-1 0-0 0, Edler-Davis 2-6 2-2 6, McCall 5-12 1-2 12, Higgins 4-7 1-2 10, Smith 2-7 6-8 11, Henson 3-8 0-0 6, Panopio 1-2 0-0 2, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-17 61.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 26-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 6-20 (Davis 4-8, Hohn 2-3, Baker 0-2, Butler 0-2, Lee 0-2, Welp 0-3), CS Bakersfield 3-8 (McCall 1-1, Smith 1-2, Higgins 1-3, Easter 0-1, Stith 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 31 (Johnson 8), CS Bakersfield 25 (Edler-Davis 6). Assists_UC Irvine 9 (Welp, Hohn 2), CS Bakersfield 7 (Panopio 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 19, CS Bakersfield 17. A_1,323 (3,800).
