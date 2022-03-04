UC Riverside 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 72

UC RIVERSIDE (16-10)
McRae 3-5 2-3 8, Cameron 4-9 2-3 14, Pickett 4-7 3-4 13, Pullin 5-11 4-6 15, Tattersall 6-10 0-2 15, Elkaz 1-1 0-0 3, Martinez 2-3 0-1 4, Mading 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-47 11-19 75.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (17-10)
Anosike 6-15 5-6 17, Lee 4-5 0-0 8, Milstead 10-19 4-6 26, San Antonio 2-3 0-0 5, Wrightsell 3-6 0-0 6, T.Maddox 2-6 1-1 5, Harris 1-7 0-0 3, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 2, D.Maddox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-13 72.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 12-21 (Cameron 4-8, Tattersall 3-5, Pickett 2-4, Elkaz 1-1, Mading 1-1, Pullin 1-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-17 (Milstead 2-8, San Antonio 1-1, Harris 1-3, D.Maddox 0-1, Wrightsell 0-1, T.Maddox 0-3). Rebounds_UC Riverside 28 (Cameron, Pullin 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 27 (Anosike 8). Assists_UC Riverside 20 (Pullin 8), Cal St.-Fullerton 14 (Anosike, San Antonio, T.Maddox 3). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 16, Cal St.-Fullerton 16. A_1,050 (4,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.