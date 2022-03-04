Trending:
UC Santa Barbara 67, Hawaii 60

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:47 am
HAWAII (15-10)

Desrosiers 6-11 0-0 15, Hepa 7-11 0-1 19, da Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Madut 4-13 0-0 9, McClanahan 3-6 7-10 13, Colina 1-1 0-0 2, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lado 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 7-11 60.

UC SANTA BARBARA (16-10)

Norris 6-12 0-0 12, Sow 6-7 2-2 14, Mitchell 3-7 1-1 7, Pierre-Louis 5-10 6-7 16, Wishart 1-2 1-2 3, Sanni 2-6 2-2 7, Idehen 3-4 2-2 8, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-16 67.

Halftime_Hawaii 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 9-22 (Hepa 5-9, Desrosiers 3-6, Madut 1-4, Lado 0-1, McClanahan 0-2), UC Santa Barbara 1-12 (Sanni 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Norris 0-5). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Hawaii 22 (Hepa 7), UC Santa Barbara 25 (Norris, Sow 7). Assists_Hawaii 14 (McClanahan 6), UC Santa Barbara 11 (Sanni 3). Total Fouls_Hawaii 17, UC Santa Barbara 18. A_2,764 (5,600).

