UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 61

CS NORTHRIDGE (7-21)
Eyisi 6-9 0-0 12, Gray 0-0 2-2 2, Hardy 6-12 1-1 15, James 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 4-16 1-1 11, Beane 3-3 0-0 6, Rains 1-3 1-3 4, Okereke 1-1 0-2 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 5-9 61.
UC SANTA BARBARA (15-10)
Norris 1-7 2-2 4, Sow 12-15 2-3 26, Mitchell 6-9 4-5 17, Pierre-Louis 2-3 3-6 7, Wishart 1-4 1-2 3, Sanni 2-5 2-2 8, Idehen 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-47 14-20 70.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 6-17 (Hardy 2-4, Wright 2-9, James 1-2, Rains 1-2), UC Santa Barbara 4-13 (Sanni 2-2, Anderson 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Toure 0-1, Norris 0-4). Rebounds_CS Northridge 21 (James 8), UC Santa Barbara 32 (Norris 8). Assists_CS Northridge 11 (Hardy 4), UC Santa Barbara 15 (Wishart 5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 20, UC Santa Barbara 11. A_2,300 (5,600).
