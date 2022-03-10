UC Santa Barbara 78, UC Irvine 69

UC SANTA BARBARA (17-10)
Norris 2-9 3-4 7, Sow 10-16 1-2 21, Mitchell 1-10 5-6 7, Pierre-Louis 2-2 0-0 4, Wishart 5-6 2-2 14, Sanni 6-8 4-4 20, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Idehen 1-2 0-0 2, Toure 0-1 0-2 0, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 15-20 78.
UC IRVINE (15-10)
Butler 0-4 1-2 1, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Welp 7-18 2-2 17, Baker 7-15 1-1 16, Hohn 4-6 0-0 9, Davis 7-11 3-3 21, Ujadughele 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Redfield 0-0 0-0 0, Keeler 0-1 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Leuchten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 8-10 69.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 7-12 (Sanni 4-4, Wishart 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Mitchell 0-2, Norris 0-2), UC Irvine 7-15 (Davis 4-5, Baker 1-2, Hohn 1-2, Welp 1-4, Butler 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1). Fouled Out_Ujadughele. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 35 (Sow 16), UC Irvine 26 (Welp 8). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 15 (Wishart 5), UC Irvine 11 (Butler, Baker, Ujadughele 2). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 14, UC Irvine 21.
