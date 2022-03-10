UCF 60, South Florida 58

SOUTH FLORIDA (8-23)
Co.Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Tchewa 5-13 1-2 11, Chaplin 5-12 1-2 11, Greene 1-8 2-2 5, Murphy 6-18 0-0 15, Hines 1-5 0-0 2, Patrick 3-5 0-0 8, Matos 0-1 0-0 0, Boggs 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 4-6 58.
UCF (18-11)
Mbacke Diong 4-7 0-0 8, C.Walker 2-11 1-1 6, Green 4-9 0-0 11, D.Johnson 3-11 1-2 10, Perry 5-11 0-2 13, Freeman 3-4 4-4 10, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 21-57 8-13 60.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 6-17 (Murphy 3-6, Patrick 2-4, Greene 1-3, Co.Walker 0-1, Chaplin 0-3), UCF 10-22 (Perry 3-5, Green 3-6, D.Johnson 3-6, C.Walker 1-4, Freeman 0-1). Rebounds_South Florida 45 (Tchewa 10), UCF 31 (Mbacke Diong 8). Assists_South Florida 16 (Murphy 8), UCF 14 (D.Johnson, Perry 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 13, UCF 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.