UCF holds SMU to 28 points in AAC tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brittney Smith led a balanced offense with 13 points and No. 25 UCF’s nation-best defense had its best game of the season with a 61-28 win over SMU in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Going into the game, the top-seeded Knights were allowing 48.1 points per game and held 16 teams under 50 points and seven under 40.

Now they have held one under 30.

Diamond Battles scored 11 points for UCF (24-3), which has won 12 straight. Masseny Kaba and Shania Meertens added 10 each.

Kayla White had a team-high eight points for the Mustangs (14-14), who had their lowest scoring game of the season by shooting a season-low 24.5% (12 of 49) with 22 turnovers.

No. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST 82, STETSON 67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell had a double-double and Kendall Spray and Kerstie Phills combined for all 21 of their points in the second half as Florida Gulf Coast pulled away from Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals.

The top-seeded Eagles (28-2) were down 34-28 at the half but hit 11 of 17 3-pointers in the second half, four by Spray and two by Phils. Bell had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Emma List added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Karlie Seay had 13 points.

FGCU is in the championship game for the 11th straight year and plays host to Jacksonville State in the finale on Saturday night.

Alyssa Hargrove scored 18 points for the Hatters (20-12).

