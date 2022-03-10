UCF takes on South Florida in AAC Tournament

South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) vs. UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -9; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights and South Florida Bulls play in the AAC Tournament.

The Knights have gone 13-3 at home. UCF scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 3-15 against AAC opponents. South Florida is third in the AAC giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knights won 68-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Darin Green Jr. led the Knights with 23 points, and Russel Tchewa led the Bulls with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Darius Perry is shooting 37.5% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Tchewa is averaging 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

