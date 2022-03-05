UConn 75, DePaul 68

DEPAUL (15-15)
B.Johnson 5-16 2-5 14, Jones 6-16 0-0 13, Ongenda 2-3 1-4 5, Freeman-Liberty 8-18 3-5 22, Terry 1-3 0-0 3, McCauley 2-5 0-0 6, Gebrewhit 1-1 0-0 3, Anei 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-66 6-14 68.
UCONN (22-8)
Polley 2-6 3-4 8, Sanogo 10-16 6-6 26, Whaley 5-9 0-0 10, Cole 1-9 1-2 3, Martin 7-18 4-5 19, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 2, Akok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 14-17 75.
Halftime_UConn 40-29. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 10-26 (Freeman-Liberty 3-5, McCauley 2-3, B.Johnson 2-6, Gebrewhit 1-1, Terry 1-3, Jones 1-8), UConn 3-12 (Jackson 1-1, Martin 1-2, Polley 1-3, Gaffney 0-1, Whaley 0-1, Cole 0-4). Fouled Out_Sanogo. Rebounds_DePaul 29 (Jones 8), UConn 45 (Martin 16). Assists_DePaul 12 (Terry 4), UConn 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 16, UConn 14.
