UConn 91, NC State 87, 2OT

UCONN (29-5)
Edwards 4-8 2-4 10, Nelson-Ododa 3-6 0-3 6, Bueckers 10-15 6-7 27, Fudd 7-16 3-4 19, Williams 9-22 1-2 21, Juhasz 1-2 0-0 2, Ducharme 0-1 0-0 0, Muhl 1-1 0-0 2, Westbrook 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 37-77 12-20 91
NC STATE (32-4)
Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cunane 8-13 2-2 18, Brown-Turner 6-14 6-6 20, Crutchfield 4-10 2-3 12, Perez 1-8 0-0 3, Boyd 4-7 6-8 14, Hobby 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 32-66 16-19 87
|UConn
|16
|18
|10
|17
|16
|14
|—
|91
|NC State
|14
|14
|15
|18
|16
|10
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_UConn 5-21 (Bueckers 1-3, Fudd 2-5, Williams 2-8, Juhasz 0-1, Ducharme 0-1, Westbrook 0-3), NC State 7-23 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 2-7, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 1-5, Boyd 0-1, Johnson 2-3). Assists_UConn 10 (Nelson-Ododa 4), NC State 20 (Perez 10). Fouled Out_UConn Edwards. Rebounds_UConn 39 (Nelson-Ododa 7), NC State 39 (Cunane 9, Jones 9). Total Fouls_UConn 16, NC State 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,119.
