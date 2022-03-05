UMass 83, George Mason 80, OT

UMASS (14-16)
Buttrick 3-6 3-4 9, Steadman 2-7 0-0 4, Fernandes 10-19 4-6 28, R.Kelly 6-11 7-7 20, Weeks 1-4 2-2 4, G.Jones 3-9 2-3 9, C.Kelly 3-9 2-2 9, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0, Dominguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 20-24 83.
GEORGE MASON (14-15)
Buchanan 1-2 0-0 2, Oduro 7-15 2-4 16, Cooper 6-9 2-3 19, Hartwell 0-4 0-0 0, Schwartz 6-15 7-8 21, Gaines 3-4 3-4 11, Polite 2-6 3-4 8, Johnson 0-5 0-1 0, Henry 1-1 1-2 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 18-26 80.
Halftime_George Mason 41-33. 3-Point Goals_UMass 7-21 (Fernandes 4-6, G.Jones 1-3, C.Kelly 1-4, R.Kelly 1-4, Buttrick 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Weeks 0-2), George Mason 10-27 (Cooper 5-8, Gaines 2-3, Schwartz 2-6, Polite 1-2, Buchanan 0-1, Hartwell 0-2, Oduro 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_UMass 39 (G.Jones 9), George Mason 29 (Oduro, Schwartz, Gaines 6). Assists_UMass 9 (Fernandes, R.Kelly, Weeks 2), George Mason 15 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_UMass 20, George Mason 20.
